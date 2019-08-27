× CPS students make gains in some math and reading standards.

CPS elementary students are making strides in some math and reading standards.

That’s according to the Northwest Evaluation Association’s “MAP” assessment for the 2018-2019 school year.

During that time, a record 61% of students met or exceeded the national average in reading.

A record of almost 57% did the same in math.

Roughly 75% of eighth graders also hit or surpassed the national attainment average in reading, and about 65% did so in math.