Chicago area woman pleads guilty in murder-for-hire plot

Posted 7:41 PM, August 27, 2019, by

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago woman has pleaded guilty to trying to hire a hit man on the dark web to kill the wife of a co-worker with whom she was having an affair.

In a news release, the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office says 32-year-old Tina Jones was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted first-degree murder.

The release says Woodridge Police began an investigation in April 2018 after producers of the television program “48 hours” notified the department that they’d received a tip about a murder-for-hire plot involving a dark web entity called Sicilian Hitmen International Network.

Jones, of Des Plaines, was arrested after the investigation revealed she’d paid $12,000 to the group that prosecutors say turned out to be a scam.

