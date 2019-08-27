× Boy, 17, critically injured in Albany Park hit-and-run

CHICAGO — A 17-year old boy is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in the Albany Park neighborhood.

This happened just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near Monticello and Lawrence.

A dark-colored SUV was driving south when it hit the teenager, dragging him. The vehicle then drove away, going east on Lawrence.

The teen suffered serious injuries to his head, back and shoulders.

Reporter Patrick Elwood will have more on this story on WGN Evening News beginning at 4 p.m.