Actress and comedian Jillian Bell talks about lacing up for her new film, “Brittany Runs a Marathon”

Posted 8:10 AM, August 27, 2019, by

"Brittany Runs a Marathon" is in Chicago theaters Friday, August 30.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.