CHICAGO — An accident injured several people at O’Hare International Airport.

Around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, a Chicago police vehicle was conducting a traffic stop in the 100 block of N. Bessie Coleman Dr. when it was rear-ended by an airport shuttle bus. The crash caused the police vehicle to strike into a car.

A person from the car and at least four people from the shuttle bus were taken to Resurrection Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The officer went to an area hospital.