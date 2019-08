Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A 59-year-old man was killed after a hit-and-run on the city's West Side.

The man was walking in a bike lane in the 3900 block of West Lake Street around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday when he was struck by a car. The car then hit a parked car which crashed into a CTA support post. The car that hit the man drove off, according to police.

The man was transported to Mt. Sinai hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is under investigation.