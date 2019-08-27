× 2-year-old girl killed at Orland Square Mall

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Authorities are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl at Orland Square Mall.

The girl was with her aunt when something fell on top of her inside of a store Tuesday before 2 p.m.

The entrance to the Akira store on the first floor was blocked off.

An Orland Park spokesperson said something, possibly a fixture, fell onto the head of the little girl, critically injuring her.

A doctor and nurse, who were shopping in the mall, rushed to help before paramedics arrived on the scene.

They took the 2-year-old to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where she was pronounced dead.

Akira’s Co-owner Eric Hsueh said: “We are devastated by this tragic event. We are working to collect all the information.”