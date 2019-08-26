What is Chicago’s record for consecutive days where the temperature does not drop below 60 degrees?

Dear Tom,

It is common for Chicago to log an extended period where the temperature does not drop below 60 degrees during the warm season, with a typical run lasting from 25 to 35 days. One such spell ranks head and shoulders above the others, a 102-day stretch from June 8-September 17, 1921 where the city’s temperatures ranged from a high of 97 degrees on July 17 to lows of 61 on August 8, 21 and 22. A very distant runner-up was a 73-day stretch in 1910 that ran from June 13-August 24.

The extended 1921 warm spell played a significant role in elevating that year to the city’s second warmest with an average temperature of 54.4 degrees, just behind 2012, the city’s warmest year, that averaged 54.5 degrees.