Mike Tagliere talks fantasy football for the 2019 season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's that time of year where the real and fantasy worlds of football collide to make for a lot of activity for football fans.

Some fantasy football drafts have already taken place while others are just underway, with many affected by the stunning news that came out of Indianapolis this past weekend.

Mike Tagliere of FantasyPros was on Sports Feed to talk about a number of potential picks on Monday evening with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman as we looked ahead to the upcoming 2019 season.

From some potential picks from the Bears to others around the league along with Mike's sleeper picks and your questions during his two segments on the show, and you can watch it all in the video above or below.