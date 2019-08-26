× Midday Fix: DIY all-natural spa treatments using ingredients from your kitchen

Elina Fedotova, celebrity esthetician and founder of Elina Organics Holistic Spa in Chicago

Elina Organics Spa

100 E. Walton St., Suite #600E

Chicago, IL 60611

312.274.3474

http://elinaorganics.com

Recipes:

Recipe for Skin Detoxifying Herbal Compress

– This compress is made with artichoke stock, dandelions, and milk thistle.

– Boil 3-4 cups of water and 1 medium sized artichoke slowly for 10 minutes and the last 2 minutes before it is done, you can add 1 teaspoon of each – milk thistle, dandelion, or burdock root. Or you can add a bag of tea of that blends into the water if you do not have the loose herbs. You can also do this without the extra herbs and only artichoke.

– Soak a compress in this warm tea. The compress could be a wash cloth, cotton pad, etc.

– Apply to the face for 3-5 minutes.

– It has a number of anti-inflammatory and skin detoxifying properties which helps to calm the skin and reduce pore size. It is helpful for everyone but specifically for problem complexion. This is a great mask for anyone in the summer!

Recipe for Black Head Removing & T-Zone Purifying Scrub

– Mix 1 teaspoon of Keifer or yogurt and 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda and 1/2 teaspoon of sea salt.

– Mix all together.

– Massage your congested areas around the nose, chin, and forehead where you see blackheads.

– Leave on for 1 minute to absorb extra oil on the skin and wash off.

Recipe for Cilantro, Celery, and Peppermint Skin Detoxifying and Cleansing Mask

– You can pick up organic cilantro leaves (just a few leaves) and a half stick of celery. Then, put in a blender in equal proportions with just a few peppermint leaves and a little bit of purified water.

– Blend to smoothie consistency and apply on face for 2-5 minutes.

-You can also mix with a little bit of oatmeal to achieve a creamy consistency.