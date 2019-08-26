Midday Fix: DIY all-natural spa treatments using ingredients from your kitchen

Posted 11:10 AM, August 26, 2019, by

Elina Fedotova, celebrity esthetician and founder of Elina Organics Holistic Spa in Chicago

Elina Organics Spa

100 E. Walton St., Suite #600E

Chicago, IL 60611

312.274.3474

http://elinaorganics.com

Recipes:

  1. Recipe for Skin Detoxifying Herbal Compress 

– This compress is made with artichoke stockdandelions, and milk thistle.

– Boil 3-4 cups of water and 1 medium sized artichoke slowly for 10 minutes and the last 2 minutes before it is done, you can add 1 teaspoon of each – milk thistle, dandelion, or burdock root. Or you can add a bag of tea of that blends into the water if you do not have the loose herbs. You can also do this without the extra herbs and only artichoke.

– Soak a compress in this warm tea. The compress could be a wash cloth, cotton pad, etc.

– Apply to the face for 3-5 minutes.

– It has a number of anti-inflammatory and skin detoxifying properties which helps to calm the skin and reduce pore size. It is helpful for everyone but specifically for problem complexion. This is a great mask for anyone in the summer!

  1. Recipe for Black Head Removing & T-Zone Purifying Scrub

– Mix 1 teaspoon of Keifer or yogurt and 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda and 1/2 teaspoon of sea salt.

– Mix all together.

– Massage your congested areas around the nose, chin, and forehead where you see blackheads.

– Leave on for 1 minute to absorb extra oil on the skin and wash off.

  1. Recipe for Cilantro, Celery, and Peppermint Skin Detoxifying and Cleansing Mask

– You can pick up organic cilantro leaves (just a few leaves) and a half stick of celery. Then, put in a blender in equal proportions with just a few peppermint leaves and a little bit of purified water.

– Blend to smoothie consistency and apply on face for 2-5 minutes.

-You can also mix with a little bit of oatmeal to achieve a creamy consistency.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.