Metra freight train strikes pedestrian near Northbrook

NORTHBROOK, Ill. — For the second time in a week, a train struck a pedestrian in the Northbrook area.

Metra alerted commuters around 3 p.m. that inbound and outbound trains of the Metra’s Milwaukee District North line were halted because a freight train struck a pedestrian. Metra said commuters should expect extensive delays.

The duration of the delay was unknown.

Metra said updates will be provided at metrarail.com.

Last Wednesday, Metra and Amtrak service was delayed after an Amtrak train hit a pedestrian in the area.