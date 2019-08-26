Metra freight train strikes pedestrian near Northbrook

Posted 4:06 PM, August 26, 2019, by

NORTHBROOK, Ill. —  For the second time in a week, a train struck a pedestrian in the Northbrook area.

Metra alerted commuters around 3 p.m. that inbound and outbound trains of the Metra’s Milwaukee District North line were halted because a freight train struck a pedestrian. Metra said commuters should expect extensive delays.

The duration of the delay was unknown.

Metra said updates will be provided at metrarail.com.

Last Wednesday, Metra and Amtrak service was delayed after an Amtrak train hit a pedestrian in the area.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.