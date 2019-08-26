Mark Grote talks Bears with Josh Frydman from Halas Hall on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - With few starters seeing the field at all in the preseason, the last month has seemed to drag just a bit for the Bears.

After all, the high anticipation for the season opener against the Packers on September 5th had fans looking past the preseason before it even began.

But now we're only a week-and-a-half away from that first game at Soldier Field, when the starters will be on the field, and one of the most anticipated seasons in franchise history will begin.

Mark Grote will be on the sidelines as the Bears' Radio Network reporter, and he joined Josh Frydman for a conversation on the team on Sports Feed on Monday night.

