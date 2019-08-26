Man on Divvy bike steals cellphones from 2 people downtown: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago police issued an alert after a man on a Divvy bike stole phones from two unsuspecting people walking downtown.

Police said the ride-and-grabs started Friday on the 100 block of South LaSalle Street in the financial district when someone on a Divvy bike rode past a pedestrian around 1:45 p.m. and grabbed their phone.

About 15 minutes later on the 300 block of South Riverside Plaza, the same man snatched another phone.

Chicago police did not provide a detailed description of the suspect.

Police are urging people to be more aware of their surroundings.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 312-747-8384.