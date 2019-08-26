× Lunchbreak: Summer Salad

Lorin Adolph

Instagram: @cheflorinadolph

http://cheflorinadolph.com/

Recipe:

Salad ingredients:

1 Japanese or Persian cucumber

1 pint Sun Gold tomatoes

2 plums

1/2 small melon honeydew, Gaia or cantaloupe

1 small red onion

1 Fresno chili

4 ears of corn

2 T Vinegar

¼ cup Olive oil

Black pepper

Italian fish sauce

Pimente d’Esplette

To prepare salad:

Trim the ends of cucumber, lay flat on cutting board and slice lengthwise. Remove seeds if desired, but keep them if they are small. Slice into half moons and put in large bowl.

Slice Sun Golds in half and add to bowl.

Cut skin off melon, remove seeds and slice into pieces the same size as tomatoes. Use the remaining half for another use.

Slice plums similar to cucumber. Add to bowl.

Slice red onion in half, then slice lengthwise. Slice Fresno into thin slices. In a small bowl, combine with a few tablespoons vinegar to marinate. Set aside for 15 minutes.

Remove husk and silk from corn. Slice kernels off with cob flat on cutting board.

Toss all ingredients in bowl with olive oil to flavor and coat, onions, Fresno and vinegar in bowl to taste. You may end up using all the vinegar, depending on your taste.

Splash with a few drops of fish sauce, a few grinds of black pepper and some Pimente d’Espeltte to taste.

Potato Chips:

1 large German butterball potato

Olive oil

Salt

To prepare potato chips:

Wash and dry potato, keeping skin on.

With a mandoline, slice potato into very thin slice – so you get many slices.

Dredge lightly in olive oil and place on parchment lined sheet pan. Try not to use foil as chips will stick.

Sprinkle with salt.

Bake in a preheated 420 degree oven until golden brown, around 10-12 minutes.

Remove chips as they are done to a paper lined sheet pan. They will not all cook at the same time, so you’ll need to be talking sheet pan in and out of the oven as they near doneness.

Dressing:

1 bunch basil-leaves picked

1 bunch parsley-leaves picked

Buttermilk- 2 cups

Italian fish sauce-to taste

Olive oil-as needed

White pepper to grind

To prepare dressing:

Bring a small pot of water to a boil.

When water comes to a boil, add leaves from basil and parley.

Press leaves into the boiling water to flatten and soften and drain after no more than a few seconds. You don’t want to cook then, just soften.

Press out most of the water.

Put leaves in blender with about 1/4 cup olive oil and a few splashes of fish sauce and a few grinds of white pepper.

Amount of olive oil will vary, but you can start with 1/4 cup and add more until mixture is a thick purée. It should be able to wizz in blender, but if it is not smooth, add more olive oil to loosen. It should have some body.

Start with 1/2 cup of purée and 1/2 cup of buttermilk in a bowl and whisk until you have a vibrant green sauce. Adjust seasoning with so you end up with a nice balance of tangy buttermilk, herbs and that addictive fish sauce flavor without it being too fishy.

To assemble:

For individual plates, spoon green sauce on plate and top with a serving of corn salad. Add potato chips as garnish/crunch.

For a party, put corn salad in a bowl and spoon green sauce over each serving.

Enjoy!

(salad serves 4-6 people)