Lake Co. officer saves man who almost lost arm after being hit by car

BEACH PARK, Ill. — A Lake County sheriff’s deputy is being praised as a hero after he helped a man who nearly lost his arm after being hit by a car in Beach Park.

Around 6 a.m. Monday, a man walking on Sheridan Road was hit by a car, and had his arm nearly severed. There’s no sidewalk in the part of the street he was on, so pedestrians often walk on the side.

Deputy Stephen Campobasso was at the scene minutes later and applied a tourniquet.

He said he could see nearly halfway through the man’s arm, and said the man was losing a lot of blood and turning white. He said he didn’t need to think about what he had to do.

“It just shows that the training will kick in and you do your job,” he said.

The man was taken to a hospital where he had surgery. Doctors are hopeful they can save his arm.

Campobasso's training and quick thinking are being credited with saving the man.

The incident is under investigation. The driver who hit the man stayed at the scene, and as of Monday evening, has not been charged.