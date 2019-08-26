Humid air exiting in wake of Monday’s drenching rains—heaviest in 3 months; some 2” tallies reported; gusty “NW” winds in coming days thanks to huge pressure spread between a strong Canadian storm & sprawling high pressure

Posted 10:57 PM, August 26, 2019, by
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.