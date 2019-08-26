Democratic lawmakers concerned about Illinois census count

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Congressman Bobby Rush, Sen. Dick Durbin and other local lawmakers are making a big push to ensure hard-to-count people are included in the 2020 U.S. Census.

Earlier this summer, President Donald Trump sought to include a citizenship question on the census but dropped the effort when the Supreme Court blocked the move.

However, there is still concern by these Democratic leaders that minorities and immigrants will be under-counted. If that happens, Illinois could lose out on billions of dollars in federal funding directly tied to population numbers, as well as congressional seats tied to redistricting.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently allocated $29 million to the state Department of Human Services. The funds will by divvied up for local groups to do census outreach, particularly in hard-to- count communities.

"We're going to continue our effort here's what it comes down to in dollars and cents it's 1800 for every person we miss.

"If you want Trump out, you got to count yourself in," Rush said.