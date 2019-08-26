Lauded by Billboard as the “Next Hot Trend in Country Music” and likened to a ‘Dixie Chicks for a new generation,’ Runaway June’s organic three-part harmonies and ringing strings have established them as a top new group with its “inescapable talent” (AXS.com). The BBR Music Group/Wheelhouse Records act is comprised of the vocal stylings and musicianship of Naomi Cooke (lead vocals, guitar); Hannah Mulholland (vocals; mandolin); and Jennifer Wayne (vocals; guitar).
The trio is receiving rave critical notices from the likes of Billboard, Rolling Stone Country, The Huffington Post, CMT, People and more for its brand of organic and melodic Country music. Runaway June is the first all-female trio in over a DECADE to earn THREE Top 40 hits and have scored nods from the industry with nominations at the 2019 CMT Awards and at the 2019 ACM’s for New Vocal Duo or Group of The Year.
Their debut album, Blue Roses was released on June 28. For more information, visit: http://www.RunawayJune.com.
Country band Runaway June in studio 1, performing their smash hit “Buy My Own Drinks”
