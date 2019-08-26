Through the 25th, August, 2019 had produced a rainfall deficit of nearly 2 inches at O’Hare International Airport. An influx of humidity arrived on Monday, helping to supply downpour-producing bands of showers. Dew points across much of the metro area climbed to the muggy, 70-degree threshold. Most concentrated activity favored the north suburbs, with over 2 inches of rain reported across parts of Lake and northern Cook counties. Officially, the city received 1.39 inches, making Monday’s soaking the largest single-day rain event of the summer. Cooler, drier air will sweep into the area Tuesday and Wednesday, and remain in place much of the coming week. High temperatures through Labor day are forecast to average about 5 degrees below the normal high of 81. Readings are expected to spike at or above 80 degrees Thursday, and perhaps Friday before another push of cooler air arrives.
Cool, dry air returns following Monday’s rain
-
Front introduces a spell of pleasant weather
-
Rain chance Tuesday, then dry weather returns
-
June-level warmth is possible later this week
-
Storms diminish, spotty rain is still possible
-
Heat builds into the 90s Sunday
-
-
Heavy rain potential setting up for portions of northern Indiana, well east of the Chicago Metro area
-
Current spell of dry weather set to continue
-
Wednesday could be hottest day of 2019 so far
-
Spotty showers possible overnight, warm and mostly sunny Monday
-
Beautiful stretch of weather ahead in the wake of Monday’s selective downpours—humidities & temps pull back offering area air conditioners and fans a break; slow warming is back later this week through the weekend—but rains on hiatus
-
-
Warm, but comfortable weather through Friday
-
Cooler temps settle in over Chicago, temps in 80s through week
-
Wide range of temperatures today