Cool, dry air returns following Monday’s rain

Through the 25th, August, 2019 had produced a rainfall deficit of nearly 2 inches at O’Hare International Airport. An influx of humidity arrived on Monday, helping to supply downpour-producing bands of showers. Dew points across much of the metro area climbed to the muggy, 70-degree threshold. Most concentrated activity favored the north suburbs, with over 2 inches of rain reported across parts of Lake and northern Cook counties. Officially, the city received 1.39 inches, making Monday’s soaking the largest single-day rain event of the summer. Cooler, drier air will sweep into the area Tuesday and Wednesday, and remain in place much of the coming week. High temperatures through Labor day are forecast to average about 5 degrees below the normal high of 81. Readings are expected to spike at or above 80 degrees Thursday, and perhaps Friday before another push of cooler air arrives.