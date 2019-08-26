Chicago Bears roll out new food options ahead of 100th NFL season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The new NFL season starts in 10 days, and the Chicago Bears are celebrating 100 years in the league with an opening game against their arch rivals, and new food options at Soldier Field.

The Bears take on the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Sept. 5., and ahead of the big game, the team is rolling out some new features. Executive Chef Tom Elder said Bears fans will always prefer the staples of a Solider Field tailgate.

“Those are our fan favorites — hot dogs, Italian sausage, Polish sausage, and we sell a ton of them,” he said.

Inside of the stadium, the top sellers are hot dogs and chicken tenders. However, this year, they’re also offering a plant-based hamburger.

And new for the team’s 100th season, Elder has created two sandwiches that could become Chicago favorites. Their names sound like they were christened by the superfans —the “Jim Shoe” and the “Hot Bob.”

The Hot Bob is a spicier version of the sloppy Joe. It’s made with beef, ghost pepper and fried onions.

The Jim Shoe is a kind of underground Chicago legend — known on the south side. At Soldier Field it’s going to be called the “Lake Shore Drive Hoagie.” It will be a scrap sandwich filled with shaved corned beef, Italian beef, gyro meat, giardiniera, tzatziki sauce, lettuce, onions and tomato on a sesame roll. He said those two are the new items every Bears fan should try this season.

Aside from the new food, fans coming to next week’s season opener will see a few differences.

This year at the gates, fans will need to have mobile tickets on their smart phones. There will be no more paper tickets at Soldier Field.

Team executives said mobile ticketing cuts down on counterfeit and lost tickets.

“Once you’ve done it a couple of times, you’ll see the benefits that come from that and ease of using your phone,” Lee Twarling, Chicago Bears Senior VP of Sales and Customer Relations said.

Bears officials said they’re working hard to make sure everything goes smoothly for the opening of the 100th season.