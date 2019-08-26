× Another warning to stay out of Lake Michigan today as storms move into Chicago area

CHICAGO — After a weekend of hazardous lake conditions, the National Weather Service has put out a warning to stay out of the water again Monday.

Waves on Lake Michigan are expected to be as high as 6 feet due to winds coming in from the storms. TRACK THE STORMS HERE WITH WGN’S INTERACTIVE RADAR.

High waves and rip currents for Lake (IL) and Cook counties today- high swim risk. @WGNMorningNews pic.twitter.com/njWcznA80o — Morgan Kolkmeyer (@MorganKolkmeyer) August 26, 2019

Swim bans have been put into place at all Chicago beaches. The U.S. Coast Guard says to avoid rocks, piers, and running paths as well.

On Sunday afternoon, dive teams pulled the body of Michael Fernandez, 29, out of the Lincoln Park Lagoon.

Firefighters say the body builder and limo driver, jumped in Saturday after his dog. His dog resurfaced, but Fernandez wouldn’t be found until the next day.

Blocks away, just before 7 a.m. Sunday, two more men were pulled from the lake, unresponsive. The Marine Unit said they jumped-in near Fullerton.

William Garcia, 26, was rescued by divers but later died at Saint Joseph Hospital.

Waukegan’s Marine Unit was also busy. On Saturday night, they rescued 14 people from the water after their boat capsized.

Around the same time, a man and woman on Jet Skis landed in the lake after being overtaken by the rough waves. Waukegan firefighters pulled that couple out, and the man was taken to the hospital, in critical condition.

Even the Chicago Triathlon had to change course Sunday for the first time in it’s 37-year history. The swimming portion was cancelled due to dangerous lake conditions.