5 women sexually assaulted on South Side: police

CHICAGO — Police issued a community alert after five women were sexually assaulted on the city’s South Side since mid-July.

Chicago police said a man forced five women to perform sex acts in four separate incidents. He showed a knife during one of the attacks, and a gun during some of the others.

The first attack happened at about 5 a.m. on July 12 at 76th and Andrews. A 22-year-old woman was threatened with a knife and raped. She told police her attacker was driving a silver sedan.

Less than two weeks on July 25, around the same time of day, a 21-year-old woman became a victim while getting out of a car at 74th and Vernon. The man implied having a gun, and forced her to perform a sex act.

Around midnight on Aug. 6, on 74th and King Drive, a 23-year-old woman was leaving a friend’s headed to her car when she was lured by the man to an alley. He showed her a gun, and assaulted her.

The latest incident happened Friday at about 2 p.m. on 77th and Langley. Two women, ages 19 and 20 were sitting on a front porch when a man busted his way in through the back door, showed a gun and forced them both to perform sex acts.

Police described the offender as an African American male, 20 to 30 years of age, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 130 to 160 pounds. They said he has black hair and was wearing a white T-shirt, blue shorts and gym shoes. He was last seen on the 6700 block of Prairie Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 312-747-8380.