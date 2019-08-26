4 women sexually assaulted on South Side: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Police issued a community alert after four women were sexually assaulted in the city's South Side since mid-July.

Chicago police said a man attacked four women who were walking alone. They said in four separate incidents, the man approached the women, lured them to a secluded area, took out a handgun and sexually assaulted them. He then took their personal items and fled the scene.

The incidents happened in the following locations and times:

• 7600 block of S. Evans Ave. on July 12, 2019 at approximately 5 a.m.

• 7400 block of S. Vernon Ave. on July 25, 2019 at approximately 5:30 a.m.

• 7400 block of S. King Dr. on Aug. 6, 2019 at approximately 12 a.m.

• 7700 block of S. Langley Ave. on Aug.23, 2019 at approximately 2 p.m.

Police described the offender as an African American male, 20 to 30 years of age, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 130 to 160 pounds. They said he has black hair and was wearing a white T-shirt, blue shorts and gym shoes. He was last seen on the 6700 block of Prairie Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 312-747-8380.