4 adults, 1 child seriously injured in rollover crash on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — A rollover crash on the Northwest Side left five people seriously injured Monday evening, officials say.

The crash involving multiple vehicles on the 6200 block of west Gregory Street in Jefferson Park Monday evening left an SUV upside down and at least one other vehicle badly damaged.

Multiple ambulances responded to the scene, and four adults and one child were taken to area hospitals including Advocate Lutheran, St. Francis and Masonic in serious to critical condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash, or the status of the victims.

