CHICAGO — Two men were shot, one fatally, on the West Side Sunday night.

Police said they were standing on the street, near Congress and Kedzie, at about 9:30 p.m. when some men walked up, and at least one of them opened fire.

A man, shot in the chest, didn't survive. His friend was hit in the leg. The shooters have not been caught.

Overall, shootings in Chicago were down from the previous weekend. Twenty-nine people were shot, and six of them died.