Swim portion of Chicago Triathlon canceled due to unfavorable conditions

CHICAGO — The swimming portion of the 2019 Chicago Triathlon was canceled Sunday due to unfavorable conditions and heavy winds.

The race became a mandatory duathlon and will only include the running and biking portions.

Participants started from the swim start area on the lakefront path adjacent to Lake Shore Drive and Balbo Avenue.

The running and biking course runs between eight and 31 miles for the different levels of the race.