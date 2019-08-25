Sunday Brunch: Vegan Etouffe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Charles Murray shared his recipe for a Vegan version of a traditional New Orleans favorite Etouffe — a spicy Cajun stew made with vegetables.

His recipe calls for replacing the traditional seafood ingredients that often include Shrimp, Crawfish, Oysters, with Mushrooms, Tofu and mixed grains delivering a traditional Etouffe Taste Vegan Style.

Charles is a private chef and catering company owner of Le Chef Gourmet Foods.

New Orleans Style Vegan Etoufee

Ingredients

1/3 cup whole wheat flour

2 cups vegetable stock

1 red onion diced

1 celery stalk sliced

1/4 green bell pepper, 1/4 yellow bell pepper chopped medium

8 ounces mushrooms sliced

1 1/2 teaspoon garlic minced

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon mild chili powder

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon white pepper

1/2 teaspoon dried marjoram

14 oz Tofu Extra Firm

1/2 cup green onions sliced

Instructions

Create Dark Roux place flour in a small skillet and heat it over low heat. Cook, stirring almost constantly, until it is nutty brown, about 15 minutes. When it reaches the right color, place it a bowl, add the broth, and stir it until smooth.

Start cooking the vegetables. Heat a large non-stick skillet. Add the onion, celery and bell peppers and cook for about three minutes, add canola oil by the tablespoon as needed cook until the onion is beginning to brown. Add the mushrooms and Tofu and Garlic cook until the mushrooms begin to exude their liquid, about 3 minutes.

Stir the flour mixture and add it to the vegetables. Add all the spices and cook, stirring often, until sauce has thickened. Reduce heat, cover and cook on low for about 15 minutes, stir until the gravy thickens, add vegetable broth if sauce is too thick.

Taste test and add more spice pepper and salt to taste. Add the green onions and serve over brown rice.