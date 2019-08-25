Rain likely Monday, cooler than average this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scattered showers become possible tonight, especially after 3AM. Showers are likely tomorrow and thunderstorms are possible as highs stay in the mid to upper 70s.

A line of stronger showers and storms is possible late Monday evening and into the overnight hours. There is a Marginal Risk of severe storms with gusty winds the biggest threat.

A few showers could linger into early Tuesday before clouds decrease. Dry, but breezy conditions are expected Wednesday. A few showers could return Friday evening and slight chances for rain continue into next weekend.

