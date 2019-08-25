× Man dead after being pulled from Lake Michigan

CHICAGO — A man died Sunday after being pulled out of Lake Michigan, according to officials.

Two people, including the 26-year-old were rescued from the lake at Lake Shore Drive and Fullerton Avenue just before 7 a.m. Sunday morning. During the rescue, one of the swimmers was unresponsive.

The Chicago Police Marine Unit was alerted to the incident, and the rescue happened just blocks away from where officials were searching for a missing man in the Lincoln Park Lagoon.

Chicago police said this incident was unrelated to the Chicago Triathlon.