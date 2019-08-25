× Good Morning America host apologizes after criticizing Prince George’s ballet lessons

“Good Morning America” co-anchor Lara Spencer has apologized after she was accused of making a sexist and stereotypical comment about one of Prince George’s favorite pastimes.

The controversy arose Friday after the ABC morning news show aired a segment that mentioned the future king of England’s favorite activities include ballet lessons.

“We’ll see how long that lasts,” Spencer deadpanned before chuckling.

Viewer response was swift; even dance legend Debbie Allen offering a video rebuttal on social media posted with the hashtag #boysdancetoo.

Spencer later posted a mea culpa on her Instagram page.

“My sincere apologies for an insensitive comment I made in pop news yesterday,” she wrote in conjunction with a picture of an open field and outdoor skyline. “From ballet to anything one wants to explore in life, I say GO FOR IT. I fully believe we should all be free to pursue our passions. Go climb your mountain – and love every minute of it.”