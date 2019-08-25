× Cubs Game Notes For Sunday vs. Washington

*The Nationals’ Trea Turner had a pair of singles and two walks on Saturday to extend the majors’ longest active on-base streak to 31 games.

*The Nationals have scored 97 runs over their last 10 games, one of the best 10-game stretches by any team in the divisional era. The Braves scored 104 in a 2006 ten-game stretch.

*With back-to-back losses to start this series, the Cubs must win the finale to avoid being swept at Wrigley Field for the first time this season. The Cubs entered this series having won six consecutive home series – the longest active stretch among NL teams.

*Javier Baez has gone a season-high 16 straight games without a home run, remaining two shy of becoming thesixth Cub in the past half-century with back-to-back 30-homer seasons.