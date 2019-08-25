Chicago police continue search for man missing in Lincoln Park Lagoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The search continues Sunday for a 29-year-old man who went missing in the Lincoln Park Lagoon Saturday night.

Chicago Fire Department crews were called to the lagoon around 6:30 p.m. Saturday after the man’s dog fell into the water and the man jumped in to try and rescue him.

Witnesses said the man's girlfriend jumped in after him. The dog and girlfriend were rescued but the man never resurfaced.

The Fire Department called off the search around 8:15 p.m.

They said there was zero visibility because of the seaweed in the water.

Several people out near the zoo and waterfront watched as crews tried to find the man.

A total of 10 Chicago Fire Department divers searched the water Saturday night.

The Chicago Police Department is continuing the search Sunday.