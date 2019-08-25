× Beach Hazards/dangerous swimming conditions along the Illinois Lake Michigan shoreline until Monday evening

A Beach Hazards advisory is once again in effect for the Illinois Lake Michigan shoreline off Cook and Lake Counties until Monday evening. The hazards will exist farther north off the adjoining Wisconsin shoreline as well.

Southeast winds will strengthen, gusting well over 20 mph, generating 3 to 6-foot waves which in turn will cause formation of rip and structural currents very dangerous for swimmers.