While overshadowed by Luck retirement, Bears have plenty of memorable plays in win over the Colts

INDIANAPOLIS – If it weren’t for the biggest story in sports on Saturday night happening on the opposing sidelines, the visitor’s big plays would have been the headline.

Turnovers, sacks, interceptions, a “Pick Six,” fumble return for a score, a long run and field goal along with a great end zone catch were all apart of the Bears’ third preseason game against the Colts on Saturday.

Andrew Luck’s stunning retirement, naturally, overshadowed the events of the 27-17 win by the visitors, but Matt Nagy along with his staff have some things to feel good about when it comes to solidifying their final roster.

Deon Bush had arguably the biggest in the second quarter when he made a juggling catch of a Chad Kelly pass then sprinted downfield and finished a 91-yard touchdown. The “Pick-Six” was the first defensive touchdown of preseason, but wasn’t the last score for the unit in this game.

On a pass rush in the third quarter, James Vaughters hit Colts quarterback Phillip Walker and forced the ball out. With many thinking it was an incomplete pass, Joel Iyiegbuniwe picked it up and went in for a 22-yard touchdown.

All were part of a performance where the Bears sacked Colts’ quarterbacks six time while registering ten quarterback hits.

While not having many of those major plays, the offense had their moments, highlighted by a 69-yard run by Ryan Nall in the second quarter. That play led to a 21-yard field goal by Eddie Pineiro, but that wouldn’t be his last kick of the night or the most impressive.

In the third, he booted what is so far a Bears’ career-best 58-yard field goal, putting the ball right down the middle with a couple yards to spare. Six days after winning the job outright, Pineiro hit all five kicks he took on the night, including three extra points..

Jesper Horsted completed the scoring with solid touchdown catch in the back of the endzone on a throw by Tyler Bray. It was the cap on a solid night for the Bears, even if was quite overshadowed by news from the other team on the field.