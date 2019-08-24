Sunny and pleasant conditions, with comfortable humidity
Beautiful weather through the weekend
Slowly warming then increasing humidity
Front introduces a spell of pleasant weather
Comfortable temps, low humidity and little cloud coverage
Mostly sunny, comfortable temps ahead
It’s Chicago’s sunniest August open in 88 years: 88% of possible sun’s been logged; comfortable summer weather with lowering humidities in coming days; severe weather sweeps Wisconsin again Wednesday—funnels, hail, wind damage & flooding reported
A Sunny start to August
August opens in midst of eminently comfortable weather and light “NE” lake breezes; humidities to remain “under control” into Saturday—but temps to creep higher a few degrees at a time; tropical Atlantic on verge of more active pattern
Books to close Wed night on warm July 2019—warm days have outnumbered cool ones 3 to 1; comfortable weather rolls on—but temps/humidities edge higher late week & this weekend; weakening Hurricane Erick to send high seas/surf into Hawaii
Is the Temperature Humidity Index (THI) the same as dew point?
Another warm and humid weekend ahead
Dangerous combo of heat and humidity on the way; Heat Watch issued
Warm, but comfortable weather through Friday