Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — An off-duty police officer was involved in a shootout in the city's Burnside neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Police said the officer parked his car at about 2:35 a.m. in the 9100 block of S. Ellis Ave, two blocks from the Cottage Grove green line stop.

Three men exited two different vehicles and approached him.

At least one of them pointed a gun at the officer. The officer showed the men his weapon, and one of the men started shooting.

The officer shot back at the men. No one was struck or wounded.

A bystander who did not want to share their name said they heard around 50 shots and immediately dialed 911.

The offenders drove from the scene in two separate cars–a dark sedan and a silver SUV.

No one was hurt from the shooting.

Police do not have any suspects.