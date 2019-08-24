Off-duty Chicago police office involved in South Side shootout

CHICAGO – An off-duty police officer was involved in a shootout in the city’s Burnside neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Police say the officer parked his car at about 2:35 a.m. in the 9100 block of S. Ellis Ave, two blocks from the Cottage Grove green line stop.

Three men exited two different vehicles and approached him.

At least one of them pointed a gun at the officer. The officer showed the men his weapon, and one of the men started shooting.

The officer shot back at the men. No one was struck or wounded.

The offenders drove from the scene in two separate cars–a dark sedan and a silver SUV.

Police do not have any suspects.