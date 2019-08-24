New Illinois law bans smoking in vehicles with anyone under 18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation Friday, which prohibits smoking in vehicles with anyone under 18.

According to Bill HB2276, it will be illegal to inhale, exhale, burn or carry a lighted cigarette, cigar, pipe, weed, plant, regulated narcotic or other combustible substance in a motor vehicle containing a person under 18.

The bill also states prohibiting smoking regardless of whether the vehicle is in motion, at rest or has its windows down.

Anyone who violates the new law will receive a maximum fine of $100 for the first offense. The second offense is not to exceed $250.

The law was passed through the Illinois State Senate and House of Representatives. It is sponsored by State Senator Julie Morrison and State Representative Jonathan Carroll.

The American Lung Association in Illinois shares its support for passing the law.

“This new law will protect the health of our children,” the organization said. “Breathing secondhand smoke causes several health issues in children, like sudden infant death syndrome, asthma, and ear infections, as well as wheezing, coughing, and getting sick more often.”

The new law will go into effect on January 1, 2020.