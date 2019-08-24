Man goes missing in the Lincoln Park Lagoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Ill. -- The Chicago Fire Department called off the search for a man who went missing in the Lincoln Park Lagoon around 8:15 on Saturday night. Divers had zero visibility in the water.

The 29 year old man went into the water around 6:30. Witnesses say he jumped into the water after his dog- and then the man’s girlfriend jumped in after him. She and the dog made it out, but the man did not.

A total of 10 Chicago Fire Department divers entered the water, searching over several hours as night fell. The man’s loved ones were also at the scene until the search was called off for the night.

The fire department has now handed this over to police.