Man climbs on roof, throws bottles at police in River North

CHICAGO — A SWAT team responded after a man climbed onto a roof and threw bottles at police in River North Saturday afternoon.

Around 12:04 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance call at a retail store in the 600 block of N. Clark St. where a man was wanted for theft and property damage. Officers relocated to the Chinese Consulate building in the 100 block of W. Erie Street where the man climbed up the roof of a building.

The man was safely taken into custody and police said he was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for an evaluation.

Witnesses said he was carrying a metal pole and throwing rocks, bottles and glass while police officers gathered at the scene below.

Sean Gladden witnessed the scene and shot video on his cell phone.

"I was sitting on my balcony, saw police surrounding the consulate right here and I’m like 'what’s happening?'" Gladden said.

Witnesses said he climbed his way up to higher levels of the roof while taking off some of his clothes.

Police shut down the surrounding streets and curious onlookers gathered behind the crime scene tape to watch.

Eventually, police were able to give him instructions. He put his hands up and they talked him down.

"He climbed down the ladder and then they took him into custody," Gladden said. "Seemed like something was wrong with him mentally."

After about an hour, the incident was resolved peacefully.