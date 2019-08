Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD PARK, Ill. — The Barbie "Be Anything" tour made a stop in the Chicago area.

Barbie's 60th birthday celebration was held Saturday at the Walmart Supercenter in Bedford Park for the "Be Anything" tour.

The tour is traveling the country and made stops in the Chicago area this weekend.

Barbie began in 1959. Ruth Handler made the doll and named after her daughter Barbara.