200+ people participate in 24 hour-long Evanston Hockey marathon

EVANSTON, Ill. — Players participated in the 24 hour-long second annual Evanston Hockey Marathon.

More than 200 youth and adults gathered at the Robert Crown Community Center for the event.

The event fundraised for the new Robert Crown Community Center, Ice Complex and Library. Construction is underway.

The marathon also raised money for the local NHL "Hockey for Everyone" program, which provides an opportunity for players from different backgrounds and income levels to play the sport.

The new Robert Crown Community Center, Ice Complex and Library opens next year.