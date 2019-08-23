Texas newlyweds die in car crash minutes after getting married

ORANGE, Texas – A Texas couple was married only a few minutes when husband and wife were killed in a car crash, KENS reported.

Family members told KENS the couple’s car was hit by another vehicle as they were pulling out of the Justice of the Peace’s parking lot.

According to KENS, the couple, Harley Morgan, 19, and Rhiannon Boudreaux, 20, were of high school sweethearts who decided to get married Friday.

Family members were in cars behind the young couple when the accident happened. Morgan’s mother witnessed the accident and says she ran to the vehicle to try and help.

It’s unclear at this time if the driver of the vehicle that struck the couple will face charges.