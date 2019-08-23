Steve Guttenberg Talks Police Academy, Wizard World, and a Special Surprise Guest!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Steve Guttenberg is an American actor, author, businessman, producer, and director. He starred in 1984's Police Academy and went on to perform in lead roles in Hollywood's films of the 1980's including Cocoon, Three Men and a Baby, Three Men and a Little Lady and Short Circuit. Guttenberg starred in an enormous hit when he played the lead role in "Police Academy" (1984). It was quickly followed by "Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment" in 1985. In 1986, "Police Academy 3: Back in Training" hit the big screen and was well received. In 1987, Guttenberg starred in the final film of the Police Academy franchise titled "Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol". In 2018, there was talk that yet another Police Academy film is in being planned.

He has produced an Emmy nominated television special, "Gangs", performed in the original Miracle On Ice, and also ABC's The Day After, still one of the most watched television events of this century. Steve has written The Guttenberg Bible, a comedic account of his first ten years in the film industry, and The Kids from DISCO, a superhero children's book relating a story about his nieces and nephews. He's had recurring roles on Ballers, The Goldbergs and Veronica Mars television series.