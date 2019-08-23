NBA star hosts basketball camp in Chicago for at-risk youth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A NBA star who grew up in Chicago's West Lawndale neighborhood is giving back, by inspiring at-risk kids to do good things with their lives.

26-year-old Alfonzo McKinnie is hoping to inspire the 100 kids he’s sponsoring.

“For them to see me beat the odds, I think it gives them more motivation that they can make it out,” says McKinnie.

Whether it comes to basketball, or being a doctor or lawyer ... the former Marshall high school stand out and University of Wisconsin Green Bay graduate wants to pass on to others is that it all begins with school.

It was a hard road for the little boy out of North Lawndale, one of Chicago’s toughest neighborhoods. The unheralded college player who transferred to Wisconsin Green Bay, has persevered through injury to play with the Golden State Warriors.