Mother caught in crossfire while driving in Dolton has died

DOLTON, Ill. — A woman who was shot in the head while driving with her children in Dolton Wednesday has died.

The medical examiner said Marshia McGill, 40, died Friday.

McGill was driving with her four children on Sibley Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday after picking her children from daycare, when someone in another vehicle fired shots into her car.

After the shooting, McGill lost control of her vehicle and veered off the road before crashing past Thornridge High School.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Sources said McGill was not the intended target and may have been caught in gang-related crossfire.

The children were not injured.

Police are investigating.