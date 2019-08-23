Mother caught in crossfire while driving in Dolton has died

Posted 4:37 PM, August 23, 2019, by

DOLTON, Ill. — A  woman who was shot in the head while driving with her children in Dolton Wednesday has died.

The medical examiner said Marshia McGill, 40, died Friday.

Marshia McGill

McGill was driving with her four children on Sibley Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday after picking her children from daycare, when someone in another vehicle fired shots into her car.

After the shooting, McGill lost control of her vehicle and veered off the road before crashing past Thornridge High School.

Marshia McGill

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Sources said McGill was not the intended target and may have been caught in gang-related crossfire.

The children were not injured.

Police are investigating.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.