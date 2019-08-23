Midday Fix: Thai Red Curry Tofu with Vegetables and details on Teatro ZinZanni – Love, Chaos & Dinner
Debbie Sharpe (The Goddess) of TEATRO ZINZANNI
Event:
Teatro ZinZanni presents LOVE, CHAOS & DINNER
The Spiegeltent ZaZou, located on the 14th floor in the Cambria Hotel Chicago Loop-Theatre District, 32 W. Randolph St.
Tickets & more info: https://zinzanni.com/chicago/
Recipe:
Thai Red Curry Tofu with Vegetables
Ingredients:
- Tofu: 1 package of extra firm tofu, drained, pressed between two plates overnight to get rid of excess liquid
- Cut into 1 inch cubes.
- Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a pan.
- Toss the tofu into a little bit of cornstarch and lightly fry in the hot oil till slightly browned
- Drain and keep on side
- 1 small nub of ginger peeled, minced
- 1 stalk of lemon grass (outer leaves removed and roughly chopped)
- 2 shallots or a small onion peeled, chopped/minced
- ½ cup chopped cilantro
- 1 fresh Thai chili seeded, minced
- 3 tablespoons Thai red curry paste
- ½ cup cauliflower florets
- ½ cup carrots in ½ inch chunks
- ½ cup sweet potatoes in ½ inch chunks
- 2 oz (1/4 cup) French green beans
- 2 oz (1/4 cup) sliced shitake mushrooms
- 1 red pepper sliced into strips
- 2 limes
- 1 tablespoon of brown sugar
- 1 can unsweetened coconut milk
Step-By-Step
- To make the sauce, heat one tablespoon of coconut oil in a pot
- Blend in a food processor the ginger, lemon grass, shallots, garlic, cilantro and Thai chili until it’s a paste
- Add to pot with the Thai curry paste, carrots, cauliflower, sweet potatoes, mushrooms, red peppers and 1 can unsweetened coconut milk
- Bring to a simmer
- When vegetables are halfway cooked, add green beans and tofu and stir frequently until sauce thickens a little.
- Add the green beans and tofu and cook for a further few minutes until tofu is heated through and green beans still have a crunch
- Take off heat and add grated zest of one lime and juice of two limes, and 1 tablespoon of brown sugar
- Season to taste
- Sprinkle with torn cilantro or basil and garnish with more lime wedges
- Serve with jasmine rice
- Instead of tofu, you could add chicken, shrimp, beef or more vegetables
For more info on The Goddess: