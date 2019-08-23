Midday Fix: Thai Red Curry Tofu with Vegetables and details on Teatro ZinZanni – Love, Chaos & Dinner

Posted 11:35 AM, August 23, 2019, by

Debbie Sharpe (The Goddess) of TEATRO ZINZANNI

Event:

Teatro ZinZanni presents LOVE, CHAOS & DINNER

The Spiegeltent ZaZou, located on the 14th floor in the Cambria Hotel Chicago Loop-Theatre District, 32 W. Randolph St.

Tickets & more info:  https://zinzanni.com/chicago/

Recipe:

Thai Red Curry Tofu with Vegetables

Ingredients:

  • Tofu: 1 package of extra firm tofu, drained, pressed between two plates overnight to get rid of excess liquid
    • Cut into 1 inch cubes.
    • Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a pan.
    • Toss the tofu into a little bit of cornstarch and lightly fry in the hot oil till slightly browned
    • Drain and keep on side
  • 1 small nub of ginger peeled, minced
  • 1 stalk of lemon grass (outer leaves removed and roughly chopped)
  • 2 shallots or a small onion peeled, chopped/minced
  • ½ cup chopped cilantro
  • 1 fresh Thai chili seeded, minced
  • 3 tablespoons Thai red curry paste
  • ½ cup cauliflower florets
  • ½ cup carrots in ½ inch chunks
  • ½ cup sweet potatoes in ½ inch chunks
  • 2 oz (1/4 cup) French green beans
  • 2 oz (1/4 cup) sliced shitake mushrooms
  • 1 red pepper sliced into strips
  • 2 limes
  • 1 tablespoon of brown sugar
  • 1 can unsweetened coconut milk

Step-By-Step

  1. To make the sauce, heat one tablespoon of coconut oil in a pot
  2. Blend in a food processor the ginger, lemon grass, shallots, garlic, cilantro and Thai chili until it’s a paste
  3. Add to pot with the Thai curry paste, carrots, cauliflower, sweet potatoes, mushrooms, red peppers and 1 can unsweetened coconut milk
  4. Bring to a simmer
  5. When vegetables are halfway cooked, add green beans and tofu and stir frequently until sauce thickens a little.
  6. Add the green beans and tofu and cook for a further few minutes until tofu is heated through and green beans still have a crunch
  7. Take off heat and add grated zest of one lime and juice of two limes, and 1 tablespoon of brown sugar
  8. Season to taste
  9. Sprinkle with torn cilantro or basil and garnish with more lime wedges
  10. Serve with jasmine rice
  11. Instead of tofu, you could add chicken, shrimp, beef or more vegetables

For more info on The Goddess:

http://goddessandgrocer.com/

http://goddessandthebaker.com/

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.