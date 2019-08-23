× Man dies while trying to save 12-year-old daughter in Lake Michigan

CHICAGO — Authorities are warning that Lake Michigan beaches in Chicago will continue to have dangerous waves, after a man apparently drowned while trying to save his 12-year-old daughter.

Witnesses said the girl was on the jetty at 31st Street Beach Thursday afternoon, when a large wave swept her into the lake.

The 35-year-old man, identified as Rene Padilla, jumped in the water in an attempt to save his daughter, but disappeared under the waves.

His friend and boss, Roberto Spagmolo, said his other daughter was also with him at the time of the accident, and watched as he jumped into the lake.

A lifeguard saved the girl and went back in the water to rescue Padilla, but he could not be revived when they reached the shore.

A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued due to northeast winds producing waves 3-6 feet high on Lake Michigan and create dangerous swimming conditions through Friday night.

Strong rip currents and structural currents are expected and people visiting local beaches should stay of the water.

41.839298 -87.606418