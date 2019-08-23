× Lunchbreak: Pasta alla Carbonara and details on Chicago Gourmet’s Italian Feast

Chef Tony Priolo

Piccolo Sogno

464 N. Halsted St., Chicago, IL 60642

https://www.piccolosognorestaurant.com/

Event:

Bon Appétit presents Chicago Gourmet, September 24-29, 2019

Take the Gun, Leave the Cannoli”: The Italian Feast

Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2019

Time: 7-10 p.m.

Location: Odyssey Chicago River (455 N. Cityfront Plaza Dr., Chicago)

http://www.chicagogourmet.org

Recipe:

Pasta alla Carbonara (Serving size: 2)

Ingredients:

6 oz (3/4 cup) Pancetta, diced

2 T Extra Virgin olive oil

3 T Reggiano Parmigano, grated

4 each Egg yolks

4 T Chicken broth or pasta water

Sea Salt

Black pepper

8 oz (1 cup) Fresh pasta, cooked al dente

Instructions:

In a warm large sauté pan, add the olive oil.

When oil is hot, add the diced pancetta and cook, stirring until the pancetta is lightly browned.

Drain off most of the fat that has rendered off the pancetta and add the pasta water or chicken broth.

Season the sauce with black pepper and sea salt.

Once the sauce has been seasoned, shut off the fire and add half of the egg yolks and stir until sauce is smooth.

Add the hot cooked pasta, parmesan cheese and toss together.

Adjust the seasoning to taste and serve.

Garnish the pasta with remaining egg yolks and serve immediately.

Note: traditionally this sauce is served with spaghetti but you can use any desired shape you like.