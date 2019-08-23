Lunchbreak: Pasta alla Carbonara and details on Chicago Gourmet’s Italian Feast
Chef Tony Priolo
Piccolo Sogno
464 N. Halsted St., Chicago, IL 60642
https://www.piccolosognorestaurant.com/
Event:
Bon Appétit presents Chicago Gourmet, September 24-29, 2019
Take the Gun, Leave the Cannoli”: The Italian Feast
- Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2019
- Time: 7-10 p.m.
- Location: Odyssey Chicago River (455 N. Cityfront Plaza Dr., Chicago)
Recipe:
Pasta alla Carbonara (Serving size: 2)
Ingredients:
- 6 oz (3/4 cup) Pancetta, diced
- 2 T Extra Virgin olive oil
- 3 T Reggiano Parmigano, grated
- 4 each Egg yolks
- 4 T Chicken broth or pasta water
- Sea Salt
- Black pepper
- 8 oz (1 cup) Fresh pasta, cooked al dente
Instructions:
- In a warm large sauté pan, add the olive oil.
- When oil is hot, add the diced pancetta and cook, stirring until the pancetta is lightly browned.
- Drain off most of the fat that has rendered off the pancetta and add the pasta water or chicken broth.
- Season the sauce with black pepper and sea salt.
- Once the sauce has been seasoned, shut off the fire and add half of the egg yolks and stir until sauce is smooth.
- Add the hot cooked pasta, parmesan cheese and toss together.
- Adjust the seasoning to taste and serve.
- Garnish the pasta with remaining egg yolks and serve immediately.
Note: traditionally this sauce is served with spaghetti but you can use any desired shape you like.