Illinois state trooper shot while executing warrant in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Illinois State Police say a trooper has been shot while enforcing a search warrant in East St. Louis.

State police reported the shooting on Twitter but didn’t disclose the trooper’s condition Friday. TV stations showed a large police presence in the area.

The Illinois State Police confirm a Trooper was shot during the execution of a search warrant. The media staging area has been set at the Jackie-Kersee Center in East St. Louis. More information will be disseminated as it becomes available. — IllinoisStatePolice (@ILStatePolice) August 23, 2019

Several arrests have reportedly been made.

The trooper’s condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.