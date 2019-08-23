Illinois state trooper shot while executing warrant in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill.  — Illinois State Police say a trooper has been shot while enforcing a search warrant in East St. Louis.

State police reported the shooting on Twitter but didn’t disclose the trooper’s condition Friday. TV stations showed a large police presence in the area.

Several arrests have reportedly been made.

The trooper’s condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

